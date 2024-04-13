Delores Ethel London Stewart, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on April 3, 2024, in Cedar City, Utah at the age of 86.

Delores was born on October 4, 1937, in Coos Bay, Oregon to Lawrence Henderson London and Lola Mack. Delores was a devoted wife to her husband Leo King Stewart, to whom she was married on September 26, 1957, in Los Angeles, California Temple.

Together, Delores and Leo built a wonderful life in Alamo, Nevada, operating a livestock ranch, gas station and motel, and teaching their six children the value of hard work, a respect for the land and animals, and a strong sense of community for their beloved Pahranagat Valley.

Beginning in 2006, Delores and Leo began spending time in Cedar City, Utah, where they were able to spend time with more of their grandchildren. They loved being grandparents and found deep purpose and fulfillment in spending time with their cherished grandkids.

In 2010, they served as full-time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the Cove Fort Historic Site, where they enjoyed sharing the history of the fort and giving tours. Delores loved genealogy and family history, which blessed the lives of many family members both living and deceased.

Delores’ talents blessed the lives of her family and those who knew her. She could transform the simplest of ingredients into delicious meals, while her skillful hands fashioned clothing for her family and friends. An avid reader, she found solace and inspiration in the pages of good books, with a particular fondness for biographies, novels and gossip magazines.

Among Delores’ most treasured memories were family vacations and road trips with Leo. Whether exploring new destinations or simply creating lasting bonds, these adventures with family held a special place in her heart. She especially enjoyed visiting extended family in Washington, Oregon and California where she spent her childhood.

Delores loved her husband, her family, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Her understanding of the plan of salvation, the resurrection and the eternal nature of families, provided her with a renewed sense of hope and comfort as she grieved the loss of her husband and three of their children, Gene, Leola and Paul.

Delores is survived by three daughters: Lorrie Sachak (Steve) of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Pamela Stewart of Alamo, Nevada, and Michelle Jones (Stuart) of Cedar City, Utah. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

A special thanks from Delores’ family to Riki with Horizon Hospice and the staff at Our House Assisted Living for the kind and compassionate care and assistance they gave Delores during the final years of her life.

A graveside service to celebrate Delores’ life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at noon (PST) at the Alamo Cemetery in Alamo, Nevada.