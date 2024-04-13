Janice Ruth Barr

Janice Ruth Nickell, 82, passed away on April 4, 2024 in Caliente, NV due to complications of Alzheimer’s. She was born in Driggs Idaho on April 28, 1941, to Alex and Ruth Nickell. She was the fourth of seven children. She lived with her family on a farm in the hills near Driggs. When she was 7 the family moved to Park City, then in 1953 they moved to Panaca, NV. Janice finished elementary school in Panaca, went to Lincoln County High School, graduating in 1959. She loved growing up in Panaca, swimming in the Spring, walking to Cathedral Gorge, hiking all over the sand dunes, condor canyon, and going to the malt shop. After High School she attended college at SUU, studying accounting. After her first year, she went to Salt Lake City to find a summer job with her friend Karen Powell. During that summer she met her soon to be eternal companion, Richard Barr. They were married on November 26, 1960, in Panaca NV at her parent’s home. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1961. To this marriage were born four children, Cathy, Cindy, Rick, and Carol.

Janice’s true passion in life was her family. It showed in everything she did. She loved her family, sacrificed for them, cheered for them, taught them, and would do anything for them. She was fortunate enough to stay at home with her children until her youngest started kindergarten, when she took a half day job as the Panaca Elementary School Secretary. The next year she was full-time and worked many years there. She loved the kids and the school. She later transferred to the Lincoln County School District as the Business Office Manager. She worked many years there. Janice was very patriotic, never missing her opportunity to vote and instilled that patriotism in her family. She was very proud of her family that served in the military, her husband, brother Gail, son Rick, grandson Derek and brother-in-law Jerry. She had the ability to make great friends. If you were her friend, it was for a lifetime. She had 2 very close friends in high school, Kathy Harris Jung, and Karen Powell Wadsworth. They called themselves the three wise monkeys. They and their families became lifelong friends. She loved to serve in her church. She served as a Primary president and as a Weeblos Scout leader for over 11 years, and many other callings. She had a strong testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ which she passed on to her family. She loved to serve her community, serving on the Panaca town board for many years and on the Lincoln County School board as well. She loved to sew, crochet, quilt, do puzzles, play scrabble, and read.

She is survived by her children, Cathy Povis (Jorge) of Panaca NV, Cindy Carty (Steve) of Ogden UT, Rick Barr (Kim) of Dallas TX, and Carol Wallis of Chatanooga TN. Also, by 9 of her grandchildren Natasha, Jordan, Joseph, Aaron, Caleb, Cody, Justin, Derek, and Lexi. Also, by 3 great grandchildren, Kaden, Crew, and Adeline. She is also survived by siblings Lavona Jaquith (Steve)of Aurora CO, Nancy Boggess (Jerry) of Las Vegas NV, and Gail Nickell (Alice) of Memphis TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Ruth Nickell, husband Richard Barr, Brother Vern Nickell, Sisters Nadine Nickell and Jeanene DelBosque, and two grandchildren Joshua and Rachel Carty.Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11:00 am in the Panaca LDS chapel. A visitation will be held that morning from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Interment will be at the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.