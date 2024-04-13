To the editor: Weeds

Some of you may have seen me around Alamo pulling, knocking-down and hauling off tumbleweeds. A few of you have even stopped to say thanks, which is appreciated.

Yes, I do it for a bit of community service; but also, for the exercise. I haven’t forgotten the admonition of my former Air Force fitness advisor who said: “exercise is the elixir of life;” so I try to get out and do something physical every few days…; but about the tumbleweeds:

If you go to the internet (probably YouTube) and just type-in “tumbleweeds Bakersfield,” or “tumbleweed invasion,” or “tumbleweeds over highway,” or similar, you’ll find videos showing peoples’ yards filled with the intruders, or highways covered so thick and high that it brings traffic to a halt.

The popular cowboy song, Tumbling Tumbleweeds, may fill us with nostalgia, and give us the impression that the weed is as American as Mom and Apple Pie. But, according to Wikipedia and other internet sites, the plant is native to Russia and was introduced to America in 1870, when a quantity of flax seed with tumbleweed mixed-in, was shipped from Russia to Bonhomme County, South Dakota; and from there, the nuisance spread everywhere.

No wonder the proper common name for it is “Russian Thistle.” We can see first-hand, that it’s a hearty plant well-adapted to arid climates. Once mature, a single plant can carry up to 250,000 stickery seeds; and, thanks to its round shape and the fact that, when it gets dry and brittle, it can break-away from its root and roll in the wind scattering seeds far-and-wide.

The upside to the tumbler’s design, is that it isn’t very hard to up-root, and one source on the internet say’s it’s susceptible to the herbicide, “Huskie Complete.” So, the plant is controllable, with a little expense and effort on our part. The key is to eliminate it before it can mature. We, here in Pahranagat Valley, might consider a couple of possibilities:

One: we could hold an annual anti-weed drive, involving, first, the elimination of weeds in and around our own properties; and second, designating a Saturday for the clearing of weeds in public and unattended places; then conclude with a self-congratulatory dinner in the park. We could even do this in-conjunction with our famous Fourth-of-July celebration, lauding our liberation from tumbler take-over, along with other freedoms.

Two: Alamo, or perhaps even Lincoln County, could fund a weed-abatement program that pays to have a small work crew, dig-up and/or spray the weeds each spring. If funding isn’t available, we might consider having our sports teams or church youth groups hit the invaders.

In my mind, these are relatively simple solutions. You may have a better suggestion; but, if we don’t do something, we could see the problem getting worse, especially in wet years when plant-life explodes.

Thanks for your consideration.

Doug Rowley

Alamo, Nevada