The Pahranagat Valley High School softball team beat Indian Springs twice in Alamo on Friday, April 5. The first game was tight, with the Thunderbirds leading 10-7 heading into the fifth inning. But Pahranagat Valley rallied with 4 runs to take the lead. The Lady Panthers followed that with a 5-1 sixth inning. Indian Springs […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!