LCSD C.O. Bastian High School Career and Tech Education

Lincoln County School District

In-House and Public Critical Needs Advertisement

CERTIFIED TEACHER VACANCY

Information Technology

Career & Technical Education – Arts, A/V Technology, and Communications C. O. Bastian High School



This is a full-time position with benefits. This position is 8.75 hours a day/173 days a year, Monday through Thursday.



Qualifications: Must hold or be eligible for a State of Nevada Teaching Certification. The license must include a Secondary Career and Technical Education Endorsement as well as an Advanced Computer Science endorsement. A copy of the teaching license and endorsements must be on file in the district office by the employment start date.



Job Responsibilities: The essential functions and responsibilities for this position are outlined in the Teacher Job Description. A copy of the job description can be downloaded from the district website

(www.lcsdnv.com) or a copy may be obtained from the district office located at 1191 Edwards St., Panaca, NV 89042. **In compliance with applicable disability laws, reasonable accommodations may be provided for qualified individuals with a disability who require and request such accommodations. Applicants and incumbents are encouraged to discuss potential accommodations with the employer.



Application Deadline: OPEN UNTIL FILLED



Start Date: AS SOON AS POSSIBLE



Salary: $47,149.00 – $88,978.00 * Based on experience and type of degree according to Lincoln County School District salary schedule.



Questions regarding this position should be directed to Matt Cameron, at 775-726-8250. Current school district employees who are employed in the same position that is being advertised can apply by submitting a letter of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest or applications must be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118, Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.



Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so employed.



Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.