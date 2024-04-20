Carl Morgenstern

Carl was born on May 22, 1948. His family moved across the country from Pennsylvania in 1953 and settled in southeastern Nevada. He grew up running and playing through the desert hills of Las Vegas with his beloved dogs and horses on their family ranch. There he found his passion for shooting guns, racing cars, and flying solo aircrafts. Carl had a knack for math and worked well with his hands, so after high school, Carl was recruited to work for the Las Vegas Phone Company, where he apprenticed to become a lineman before he joined the United States Air Force and served an honorable active duty as a Guard Sargent with the military security police from 1968–1972, during the Vietnam War. Carl met the love of his life, Jeanine (Cookie), during his last year in the military and spent the next 46 years hunting, fishing, traveling, and loving one another through the best and the worst, side by side. After his military service, Carl was welcomed back to the phone company in Las Vegas, where he worked for over 30 years of dedicated service.

Carl and Cookie retired in 2005, then found their dream home and moved to Caliente, Nevada, where they spent much of their time in active service with the VFW, shooting pool and darts on many leagues, and spending time with their beloved companion, BJ. Cookie and Carl were known for their quick wit, food and card parties, their hours of jokes and stories, and their love for all their friends and family. For many years, they had a cabin in Hamblin Valley, Utah, where he served on active volunteer fire duty and spent countless hours helping neighbors and friends with building projects. After the passing of his beloved wife in 2018 and a long-fought battle with leukemia and kidney disease, Carl was called home on January 12th, 2024, to be reunited with the love of his life, Cookie, and their many loved ones and loyal pets.

A graveside service will be held at the Caliente VFW Cemetery on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30am. After the graveside service join us for a celebration of life at the VFW Hall: 390 Dixon Street Caliente NV 89008.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to your local VFW in memory of our veterans who served and continue to serve our great nation.