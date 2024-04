Famous dancer and choreographer Martha Graham once said “Dance is the hidden language of the soul,” and Dance Dynamics’s recent recital can attest to the truth of those words. People from around the county and beyond filled the Neldon C Mathews auditorium in Panaca on April 12, their arms laden with bouquets for performers. The […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!