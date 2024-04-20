Kelly Bundy Jensen, age 72, passed away April 11, 2024 at his home in Minersville, Utah.

Kelly was born in St. George, Utah on October 24, 1951 to Melburn and Leah Bundy Jensen of Mesquite, Nevada. He was raised in a large ranching family of ten children. He would often say his family was so poor, they had to eat steak for every meal. Kelly was active in school sports and upon graduation, served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Pennsylvania. After returning, he married the love of his life, Karla Redd on January 3, 1975 in the Manti, Utah Temple for time and all eternity. He and Karla raised their family of five children in Bunkerville, Nevada.

Kelly loved people and had a gift for making them feel important and comfortable in his presence. He had an easy-going manner about him and enjoyed talking to anyone, even those he had never met. He spent a good share of his life serving others in church callings such as nursery, young men’s, bishoprics, stake presidencies, and as the Mesquite stake president. He led in humility, and was known as ‘no nonsense, get your hands dirty’ type of leader. He was friendly to all, and was an influence for good to many people throughout his life.

Kelly worked for the Rio Virgin Telephone company for thirty years, and upon his retirement, Kelly and Karla moved to Alamo, NV. where he worked for the Church ranch. He had many good years in Alamo, doing what he loved doing, which included ranching, shooting, relaxing, and spending time with grandkids. Later, he and Karla served as missionaries in the Bluff Fort, Utah mission. They then moved to Minersville, Utah and served in the Cedar City Temple baptistry. Besides his two official missions, Kelly was always a lifelong missionary, sharing the good news of the gospel and his testimony of Jesus Christ with anyone who would listen.

Grandpa Kelly is a favorite among his grand-children. He spent countless hours holding them as babies, taking them on ATV rides in the mountains, working outside with them, camping with them, watching their games, listening to them play music, and just loving them. Kelly will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

Kelly spoke often of and looked forward to the day he would be reunited in heaven with his father and mother, who precede him in death along with siblings Ken, Larry (Eva), and Rodney.

Kelly is survived by his wife Karla; children: Janarah (Jared) Hollingshead of Bunkerville, NV., Laticia (Michael) Prince of Alamo, NV., Jacob (Karen) Jensen of Logandale, NV., Joshua (Wendy) Jensen of Moapa, NV., Seth of Cedar City, UT., nineteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Christine (Dan), brothers: Jeff (Vicki), Andrew (Janell), Paul (Diane), Richard (Denise), Phillip (Katrina), and sister-in-law Cheryl.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at 11 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 100 N. Arrowhead Ln. Mesquite, NV. (Mesquite stake center). Viewings will be held on Friday, April 19th, from 5-7 PM and Saturday, April 20th from 9:30-10:30 AM in the same location.

Interment will be at Bunkerville Cemetery located at 850 N. Virgin St. Bunkerville, Nevada.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.starmortuary.com