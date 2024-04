Pahranagat Valley High School’s baseball team won four straight games, starting with victories at Beaver Dam on April 12 and following that up with home wins over Lincoln County on the 16th. The Panthers had no trouble with the Diamondbacks, winning 21-1 and 20-3 to start league play at 2-0. In their first game against […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!