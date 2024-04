Cathedral Gorge State Park is once again hosting an afternoon of Dutch oven dishes. Individuals and teams are readying themselves to enter dishes in four different categories. Bread products, main courses, side dishes and desserts will start cooking on Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. Around 5 p.m., food tasting, judging, raffles and other festivities […]

