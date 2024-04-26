Job Opportunity: Community Health Worker

Location: Lincoln County

Job Title: Coordinator – Community Health Worker Specializing in Behavioral Health

Job Description

NyE Communities Coalition is seeking a motivated, self-directed, organized individual who is committed to working with community partners to build systems and relationships to address community issues related to substance misuse, behavioral health, incarceration, food security, hospitalization, and how the community addresses the connection between those problems.

Activities will include coordinating and/ or conducting community trainings and meetings on substance misuse, behavioral health, law enforcement, community safety, and related issues. Will be responsible for understanding and communicating community needs through attendance at regional behavioral health meetings and community-based meetings. Will update and publish monthly lists of resources and services available for communities of Lincoln County. Will assist individual situations related to substance misuse and will identify systems changes necessary to prevent ongoing issues.

They will assess the current living situation, make referrals, and provide linkages to services for community members; along with providing information and education to the community, gathering information for understanding of systems and operations needs and resources. Coordinator will work closely with assigned Director, Coalition Coordinators, law enforcement partners, and Regional Behavioral Health Coordinators.

Being a part of NyE Communities Coalition requires following the mission: “To grow healthy organizations, people and environment”. We are looking for an individual who can lead by example and teach our young future leaders the dangers of drug, tobacco, and alcohol use and encourage them to lead healthy lives and provide a role model to the community.

Key Skills / Experience

Capable of reading and writing reports, minutes, policies, and procedures.

Strong ability to relate to community members in crisis

Ability to provide education and information in an engaging manner

Strong communication and organization skills

Experience with creating linkages to services, case management, and helping people in a respectful manner.

Hours Per Week

Part Time – Dependent upon tasks. Will consider both full and part-time interested applicants.

Pay Range

$17/hour

Benefits

Minimum Education Requirement

High School Diploma; Social Service, Criminal Justice, Social Work, Public Health or other similar degree preferred.

Office tools and software competent

Driver’s License/ Reliable Transportation



How to Apply

Please submit your resume and a completed application via email to carol@nyecc.org

Applications are available at the below address, on our website (www.NyeCC.org) or by contacting:

Carol Downs

NyE Communities Coalition

1020 E. Wilson Rd.

Pahrump NV 89048

carol@nyecc.org

For Information on this position contact Carol Downs, HR

775-727-9970 x 214