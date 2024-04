Marcia Hurd was recently recognized at the Rural Roundup in Lake Tahoe for her efforts in promoting tourism in Lincoln County. Marcia Hurd accepting the award for “Excellence in Tourism” for Nevada Silver Trails with Kat Galli and Stavros Anthony at the annual Rural Round Up on April 11. The three-day rural tourism conference, held […]

