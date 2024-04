Just like that, there are only a few weeks left in the spring sports season for Pahranagat Valley High School. The boys baseball team continued their winning ways with two home victories over Liberty Baptist on Tuesday, April 24. The first game was a 6-0 shutout for the Panthers, who drove in two runs in […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!