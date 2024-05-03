Lincoln County Assessor’s Office: Full-time Deputy Assessor

Lincoln County Record

The Lincoln County Assessor’s Office is accepting applications for the position of full time Deputy Assessor.
This position is responsible for all tasks associated with the office such as: answering phones, helping the public with DMV services and all aspects of assessing and assessment information.
This person must have good communication and computer skills along with basic math skills.
Applications for employment can be obtained from the Assessor by email at cdwire@lincolnnv.com, or in person at the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office located at 181 Main Street, Pioche, NV 89043.
Applications will be accepted till May 16, 2024.

