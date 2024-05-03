Pioche Public Utilities: Summer Intern

Lincoln County Record

Pioche Public Utilities is now accepting applications for a Summer Intern at $15.00 hr.


Qualifications, job description, and applications can be picked up from Pioche Public Utilities 766 Main Street Pioche, NV 89043 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or for more information please call Pioche Public Utilities at (775) 962-5840, or email us at ppu@lincolncountynv.gov.


Applications must be turned in to Pioche Public Utilities office by May 24, 2024 no later than 1:00 p.m.
Pioche Public Utilites is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

