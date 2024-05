Ever noticed the large number of semis moving along Highway 93? What about big diesel trucks towing toy-haulers or trailers? According to some commissioners, while these vehicles often travel through Lincoln County communities, they are not contributing to the county’s overall welfare. To change this, commissioners have been urging the implementation of a diesel tax […]

