It was quite the successful week for LCHS athletics. The Lady Lynx softball team took on the Awaken Christian Lions in Las Vegas on April 26. Having never lost to the Lions before, the girls drew first blood in the first inning and continued to add up the runs when Awaken failed to respond to […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!