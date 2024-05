RENO – The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners is scheduled to set big game tag quotas for the upcoming 2024-2025 hunting season during the May 3 and May 4 Commission meeting in Reno. The nine-member board will determine final quotas after reviewing the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s recommendations and hearing input from County Advisory Boards […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!