CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced the implementation of a new appointment system, WaitWell, in all metropolitan and rural offices throughout the state. “We are thrilled to bring this new system to our offices,” said Director Tonya Laney. “We are solely focused on providing the best customer service possible and […]

