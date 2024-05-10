USDA Rural Development highlights Nevada energy opportunities to Western Governors’ Association

PHOENIX – USDA Rural Development Nevada (USDA RD-NV) State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad spoke to assembled Western governors and Federal representatives at the Western Governors Association’s Western Prosperity Forum. Invited to discuss emerging energy opportunities available to farmers, ranchers, and small businesses, Ingvoldstad highlighted recent investments in Nevada via the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) […]
