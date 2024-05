The City of Caliente is seeking contract proposals for the position of Building Inspector.



Please submit your proposal by May 31, 2024, to City Hall at 151 Clover Street, PO Box 1006, Caliente, NV 89008.



Proposals should include, at a minimum, the following services:

Building Permit Issuance

Required Inspections

Enforcement of Building Code

Fee Assessments

Violation Notice Issuance

Record Keeping

All other related tasks