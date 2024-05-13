Dell Sullivan

Dell Lamont Sullivan passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024, at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born September 28, 1931 to Archibald Cleo Sullivan and Eola Stratton in Hurricane, Utah. He married his eternal sweetheart, Marva Lee Stewart on June 9, 1961 in the St. George, Utah temple. He and Marva celebrated 55 years of marriage before her passing in 2016.

Dell grew up in St. George, Utah. He attended Dixie State College where he played football. He earned many athletic awards and set school records at the high school and collegiate levels in track and field, basketball, and football. He received an LDS mission call to the California Mission, but before he could leave, he was drafted into the US Army to serve in the Korean War. While serving in Korea, he received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Upon returning home from Korea, he honorably fulfilled a 2-year LDS mission to California. He did not have a way home from serving his mission in California, so he purchased a car to drive himself home. After returning from California, he attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah where he graduated with degrees in Education and Agriculture. He secured a job as a high school science teacher in Alamo, Nevada. As a teacher he was actively engaged and oversaw programs for the students. He headed the FFA program, was a basketball coach and senior advisor, taught Driver’s Ed and Seminary and supervised the Summer Rec program.

He met Marva, who was home from college, at Ash Springs. After they were married, they made their home in Alamo. Dell continued to teach High School for 30 years until his retirement.

Dell was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Some of his favorite callings include: Bishop, Scout leader, Seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, and Young Men’s leader.

The joy of Dell’s life was his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He took them hunting and fishing, went to their school activities and taught them how to work. He always encouraged them and was supportive of all their activities and proud of their accomplishments. He said that his favorite place to be was fishing at Sunnyside with his grandkids. Dell enjoyed spending time in his garden and beautiful yard. He grew the most amazing fruits and vegetables, especially corn and tomatoes. Whenever he was in the garden, friends would stop by to talk and get gardening advice.

Dell is survived by two daughters and one son; Kayleen (Gary) Grammon of Sandy, UT, Karla Cameron of Logandale, NV, and Kevin (Becky) Sullivan of Las Vegas, NV; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Joyce Adams of Henderson NV; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marva, his brothers, Feurmin and Sherald, and his sisters, LaPrele and Emma.Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm at the Alamo LDS Chapel. A viewing will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 12:30 – 1:30 prior to the services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Alamo Cemetery. Friend and family are invited to sign our online guestbook at www.moapavalleymortuary.com