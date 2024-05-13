January 10, 1940 – April 24, 2024

Six Children, 23 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren, babysitter to most of Caliente, passed away 4-24-24: a true sign to represent Nan – “A FULL HOUSE”

Nancy Pauline Gloeckner was born January 10th, 1940, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Mildred and Paul Frazier. Nancy was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she graduated from West High School in 1958.

Nancy married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Gloeckner, November 1st, 1958, in Salt Lake City. They moved to Ohio and ran his family’s dairy farm. There in Ohio they had their first two children, Kenneth Paul and Sandra Ann. In 1963 the family moved to Caliente, Nevada where Nancy delivered four more boys; Patrick Joseph; Richard Victor; Mark Anthony; and ten years later John Grover showed up (the last child delivered by Dr. Grover C. Dils).

Nancy was a mother and babysitter to several local families while taking care of numerous others. She was also a cook at the Grover C. Dils Hospital with Dolly Budreau. She held down the fort at the Boxcar Museum and hospital Thrift Shop and served on the Lincoln County TV board. Back in the day, Nan was a big part of 4-H, Boy Scouts, Rebekahs, and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. All in all, she was a big part of the Caliente Community.

She loved playing games with the old Caliente pinochle, bunco, and bingo groups. Her favorite pastime was arrowhead hunting, and “Royal Flushes.”

Nancy was preceded in death by both parents and sister Janet Gray of Caliente. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Gloeckner, one sister, Tammy Miller of Henderson, Nevada, all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her cherished friends of which are too many to list here.

There will be a private Catholic Mass held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held, 3:30 pm May 24th at Saint Joseph’s Hall, 83 Tennille St, Caliente Nevada. Food and drink will be served.

In lieu of flowers, the family has a memorial fund established at American First Credit Union Caliente, Nevada, where proceeds will go to a local charity she chose.