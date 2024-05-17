3D PROJECT MANAGER: Property Appraisals

~ Address the Issue of Unused Storefronts and Buildings ~

The Project Manager position is for a 1099 contract worker who will coordinate a contracted appraiser with property owners in an effort to provide a 3rd party assessment for “as-is” value and “prospective value” of shuttered and underutilized buildings to encourage selling, leasing, or improving the spaces to enhance the first impression visitors have and provide locations for new businesses to develop.

Our approach to this hiring process has two primary objectives:

Position Description

Job Title: 3D Project Manager: Address shuttered and underutilized buildings

Reports To: The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) Board of Directors

Hours: Flexible – must complete project within a predetermined timeline (estimated 6 months maximum)

Monthly Stipend: $1,400.00 to cover transportation and a minimum of 70 trackable hours per month

Desired Qualifications:

1-3 years’ experience in project management.

1-3 years’ experience in cold calling.

Proficiency with computers, office technology, Microsoft Office products, and a variety of digital platforms.

Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrate proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong creative thinking capability.

A working knowledge of real estate or property management.

About Us:

The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism is a Nevada domestic non-profit corporation dedicated to furthering the vibrancy and growth of our county. Everything we do is rooted in the mission to grow tourism in Lincoln County through marketing and advertising in order to increase, support, and improve our county’s economic sustainability. We work to enhance, promote, and advocate for our beautiful assets, the communities they benefit, and the businesses and organizations that make Lincoln County the wonderful place that it is!

Project Goals and Intended Outcomes of this Position: Un-Shutter Buildings; Build Reputation

In an effort to reactivate commerce in shuttered storefronts, this project is designed to kick-start the idea of improving the first impression and image of the communities. It will also provide the much needed space for new businesses to develop.



Contribution: Improved reputation, greater visitor appeal, greater opportunity for economic development.

Success measurement: Visually more inviting, new rentable space.

Results: This will be an on-going effort to convert empty spaces into productive spaces, or to be visually appealing. A goal of 50% participation by building owners will be a measurement of success.

Evaluation Plan

Evaluating our projects will occur through initial directives given to contracted position, and then verifying the completion of those tasks during regular meetings with the LCAT Board or the LCAT Executive Director. Modifications to the process will be determined during the meetings, and evaluation of the outcomes will help direct or redirect future steps. Where appropriate, the entire tourism team of partners will be asked for input, either during a special meeting, or through a survey. Once a plan is ready for implementation, the team will begin a final phase for tracking success – either in the form of refined directives and finished tasks, or in the monetized results of the products and experiences.

How to Apply

end your cover letter and a resume in an email to LCATnv@gmail.com by June 15, 2024. Please make the subject line: “3D Project Manager-Property Appraisals.”

Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule interviews and begin next steps.

Lincoln County Authority of Tourism is an equal-opportunity employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

For additional details, visit LincolnCountyNevada.com/jobs