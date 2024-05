As summer approaches, 4-H activities will bring educational experiences to children all over the county. Children ages 5-19 can engage in an assortment of hands-on youth development experiences, with location-specific classes in Alamo, Panaca, Caliente and Pioche. The 4-H educational program is an extension of University of Nevada, Reno, with 49,000 Nevada youth currently engaged […]

