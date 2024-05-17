Are you passionate about tourism, fostering economic growth, and creating awesome experiences? Are you a visionary leader with a knack for strategic planning and community engagement? If so, the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism is looking for an exceptional individual to fill the role of Adventure Center Manager.

As an integral part of our organization, the Adventure Center Manager will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of tourism adventures, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and implementing strategies to enhance economic development, and community engagement.

We recognize the importance of conducting a thorough and unbiased search to ensure that we identify the best candidate to lead our organization forward. To this end, the hiring committee is committed to facilitating a transparent and equitable selection process that provides every applicant with an equal opportunity to showcase their qualifications and capabilities.

Our approach to this hiring process has two primary objectives:

Search for Excellence: By conducting a comprehensive search, we aim to identify candidates who possess the unique blend of skills, experience, and vision required to excel in this critical role. Promoting Confidence and Transparency: It is essential that our community, stakeholders, and organization have full confidence in the selection process and the eventual appointee. Whether the best candidate emerges from within our organization or from outside, our commitment to transparency ensures that the chosen individual will be the most qualified to lead the Adventure Center into the future.

Position Description

Job Title: Adventure Center Manager

Reports To: The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) Board of Directors

Hours: 40 hours/week – 1099 Contract Position

Starting Salary: $18.00-$22.00/hour based on qualifications and experience

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Desired Qualifications:

Education or experience related to communication, tourism, marketing, event promotion, community engagement, or outdoor recreation are preferred.

Should have a minimum of three years of increasingly responsible experience in outdoor tourism.

Proficiency with computers, office technology, Microsoft Office products, and a variety of digital platforms.

Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrate proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability.

About Us:

The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism is a Nevada domestic non-profit corporation dedicated to furthering the vibrancy and growth of our county. Everything we do is rooted in the mission to grow tourism in Lincoln County through marketing and advertising to increase, support, and improve our county’s economic sustainability. We work to enhance, promote, and advocate for our beautiful assets, the communities they benefit, and the businesses and organizations that make Lincoln County the wonderful place that it is!

About the Position:

Based on our 10-year destination development plan we are committed to developing compelling products and services to increase visitation and recognizable economic impact. As the Adventure Center Manager, you will have the opportunity to be involved in the creation of an exciting new phase in reaching our tourism potential. In this role you will continue where LCAT started, to nurture and build partnerships with land managers, and create new experiences while connecting partners and visitors together for memorable adventures.

As the Adventure Center Manager, you will be responsible for providing strategic leadership, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the organization. You will work closely with our Board of Directors, volunteers, and community partners to advance our mission and achieve our goals.

How to Apply:

Send your cover letter and a resume in an email to LCATnv@gmail.com by June 15, 2024. Please make the subject line: “Adventure Center Manager.”

Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule interviews and begin next steps.

Lincoln County Authority of Tourism is an equal-opportunity employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

For additional details, visit LincolnCountyNevada.com/jobs