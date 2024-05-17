Career & Tech Education – LCHS

Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County School District  
In-House and Public Advertisement  
CERTIFIED TEACHER VACANCY  
Career & Technical Education – Building Trades In Construction  Technology Lincoln County High School  

This is a full-time position with benefits. This position is 8.75 hours a  day/146 days and 1 day at 3.5 hours a year, Monday through Thursday.  

Qualifications: Must hold or be eligible for a State of Nevada Teaching  Certification. The license must include a Secondary Career and  Technical Education Endorsement. A copy of the teaching license and  endorsement must be on file in the district office by the employment  start date.  

Job Responsibilities: The essential functions and responsibilities  for this position are outlined in the Teacher Job Description. A copy of  the job description can be downloaded from the district website  (www.lcsdnv.com) or a copy may be obtained from the district  office located at 1191 Edwards St., Panaca, NV 89042.  

**In compliance with applicable disability laws, reasonable  accommodations may be provided for qualified individuals with a  disability who require and request such accommodations. Applicants  and incumbents are encouraged to discuss potential accommodations  with the employer.  

Application Deadline: OPEN UNTIL FILLED  

Start Date: August 2024  

Salary: $41,542 – $ $78,395 * Based on experience and type of  degree according to Lincoln County School District salary schedule.  Questions regarding this position should be directed to Sharon Dirks,  at 775-728-4481.  

Current school district employees who are employed in the same  position that is being advertised can apply by submitting a letter  of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment  applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District  website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest or applications must  be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118,  Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.  

Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after  January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District  or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within  the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live  in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so  employed.  

Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity

