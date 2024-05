Nevada Bank and Trust in Caliente invites the community to its annual Memorial Day BBQ. On Friday, May 24 bank staff will provide free food to all who stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the barbecue, the event will feature a raffle with a list of prizes. Attendees will have […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!