Head Football Coach – LCHS

Lincoln County School District  
Extra-curricular Vacancy Notice  
HEAD FOOTBALL COACH  
Lincoln County High School  

This is less than a part-time position with no benefits.  

QUALIFICATIONS: Previous coaching experience preferred; ability to  teach concepts; ability to motivate students. Must be or become NIAA  certified in coaching.  

Background check required.  

RESPONSIBILITIES: All aspects of coaching the team, effective  supervision of students at practices and meets..  

**In compliance with applicable disability laws, reasonable  accommodations may be provided for qualified individuals with a  disability who require and request such accommodations. Applicants  and incumbents are encouraged to discuss potential accommodations  with the employer.  

Application Deadline: May 28, 2024 10:00 A.M.  

Start Date: Beginning of Football Season  

Salary: $3500 Annually * Based on the Lincoln County School District  extra-curricular salary schedule.  

Questions regarding this position should be directed to Sharon Dirks  or Sean FitzSimons 775-728-4481.  

Current school district employees wishing to apply may submit a letter  of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment  applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District  website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest or applications must  be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118,  Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.  

Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after  January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District  or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within  the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live  in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so  employed.  

Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

