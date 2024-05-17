Head Football Coach – LCHS

Lincoln County School District

Extra-curricular Vacancy Notice

HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

Lincoln County High School

This is less than a part-time position with no benefits.

QUALIFICATIONS: Previous coaching experience preferred; ability to teach concepts; ability to motivate students. Must be or become NIAA certified in coaching.

Background check required.

RESPONSIBILITIES: All aspects of coaching the team, effective supervision of students at practices and meets..

**In compliance with applicable disability laws, reasonable accommodations may be provided for qualified individuals with a disability who require and request such accommodations. Applicants and incumbents are encouraged to discuss potential accommodations with the employer.

Application Deadline: May 28, 2024 10:00 A.M.

Start Date: Beginning of Football Season

Salary: $3500 Annually * Based on the Lincoln County School District extra-curricular salary schedule.

Questions regarding this position should be directed to Sharon Dirks or Sean FitzSimons 775-728-4481.

Current school district employees wishing to apply may submit a letter of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest or applications must be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118, Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.

Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so employed.

Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.