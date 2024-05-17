Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County Nevada's News Source

You are here: Home / Classifieds / Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Licensed Clinical Social Worker

by Leave a Comment

Lincoln County School District  
In-House & Public Critical Advertisement  
SCHOOL SOCIAL WORKER  
Licensed Clinical Social Worker  

This is a full-time position with benefits. This position is 8.75 hours a  day/146 days and 1 day at 3.5 hours a year, Monday through Thursday. 

Qualifications: Must possess or be able to acquire by the time of  appointment to the position, a license issued by the Nevada Board of  Examiners for Social Workers. Or must possess or be able to acquire  by the time of appointment to the position, a K-12 Social Worker  license issued by the Nevada Department of Education. Ability to  work well with students, teachers, and administrators. The license  must be on file in the District Office upon the start date.  

Job Responsibilities: The essential functions and responsibilities for  this position are outlined in the School Social Worker. A copy of the  job description can be downloaded from the district website  (www.lcsdnv.com) or a copy may be obtained from the district office  located at 1191 Edwards St., Panaca, NV 89042.  

**In compliance with applicable disability laws, reasonable  accommodations may be provided for qualified individuals with a  disability who require and request such accommodations. Applicants  and incumbents are encouraged to discuss potential accommodations  with the employer.  

Application Deadline: OPEN UNTIL FILLED  

Start Date: August 2024  

Salary: $41,542 – $78,395 * Based on experience and type of degree  according to the Lincoln County School District salary schedule.  Questions regarding this position should be directed to Pam Teel,  Superintendent, at 775-728-8000.  

Current school district employees who are employed in the same  position that is being advertised can apply by submitting a letter  of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment  applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District  website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest or applications must  be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118,  Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.  Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after  January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District  or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within  the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live  in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so  employed. 

Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Place a Classified

Click the button below to place a classified ad. We will respond via email with a proof and price. You can also place an ad by calling 775-725-3232. As always, please reach out if you have any questions.

Place a Classified

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *