Music & Art Elementary Teacher – Pioche, Panaca, & Caliente

Lincoln County School District  
CERTIFIED TEACHER VACANCY  
MUSIC & ART ELEMENTARY TEACHER  
Pioche Elementary, Panaca Elementary, & Caliente Elementary  

This is a full-time position with benefits. This position is 8.75 hours a  day/146 days and 1 day at 3.5 hours a year, Monday through Thursday.  

Qualifications: Must hold or be eligible for a State of Nevada Teaching  Certification with Elementary Licensure. A Music endorsement (NAC  391.270) as well as an Art endorsement (NAC 391.215)is preferred  not required. A copy of the teaching license must be on file in the  district office by employment start date. 

Job Responsibilities: The essential functions and responsibilities  for this position are outlined in the Teacher Job Description. A copy  of the job description can be downloaded from the district website  (www.lcsdnv.com) or a copy may be obtained from the district office  located at 1191 Edwards St., Panaca, NV 89042.  

**In compliance with applicable disability laws, reasonable  accommodations may be provided for qualified individuals with a  disability who require and request such accommodations. Applicants  and incumbents are encouraged to discuss potential accommodations  with the employer.  

Application Deadline: OPEN UNTIL FILLED  

Start Date: August 2024  

Salary: $41,542 – $78,395 * Based on experience and type of degree  according to Lincoln County School District certified salary schedule.  

Questions regarding this position should be directed to Stephanie  Vincent, Principal, 775-962-5832. Current school district employees  who are employed in the same position that is being advertised can  apply by submitting a letter of interest to the Lincoln County School  District Office. Employment applications may be obtained from the  Lincoln County School District website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of  interest or applications must be submitted to Lincoln County School  District Office, PO Box 118, Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants  will be notified for interviews.  

Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after  January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District  or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within  the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live  in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so  employed. 

Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

