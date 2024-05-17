Lincoln County School District

In-House & Public Announcement

CASUAL HIRE

Seasonal Maintenance-Lawn Care

This position is a part-time position with no benefits. This position is 7 months, 4.5 hours a day/140 days, April through October.

Qualifications: General Lawn Care Knowledge preferred. Background check required. Job Responsibilities: Fertilizing, Mowing, Watering of Lawns and Ballfields in Alamo, NV Application Deadline: May 28, 2024 10:00 A.M.

Start Date: As Soon As Possible

Salary: $18.95/hour – $24.81/hour *Based on experience

Questions regarding this position should be directed to Brooke Foremaster, Principal – 775-728-8056.

Current school district employees wishing to apply may submit a letter of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest or applications must be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118, Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.

Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so employed.

Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.