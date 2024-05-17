Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County School District  
In-House & Public Announcement  
CASUAL HIRE  
Seasonal Maintenance-Lawn Care  

This position is a part-time position with no benefits. This position is 7  months, 4.5 hours a day/140 days, April through October.  

Qualifications: General Lawn Care Knowledge preferred. Background  check required. Job Responsibilities: Fertilizing, Mowing, Watering of  Lawns and Ballfields in Alamo, NV Application Deadline: May 28, 2024  10:00 A.M.  

Start Date: As Soon As Possible  

Salary: $18.95/hour – $24.81/hour *Based on experience 

Questions regarding this position should be directed to Brooke  Foremaster, Principal – 775-728-8056.  

Current school district employees wishing to apply may submit a letter  of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment  applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District  website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest or applications must  be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118,  Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.  

Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after  January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District  or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within  the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live  in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so  employed.  

Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

