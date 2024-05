Stunning green and purple auroras sparkled in the night sky across parts of Lincoln County May 10 and 11. The aurora borealis was also witnessed all over the world from latitudes as low as New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina. Spectacular images came pouring in across social media including several shots captured in Pioche, […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!