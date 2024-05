Members of the concert band, concert choir and show choir traveled to compete in the Music in the Parks Festival at Lagoon May 3-5. Students from Meadow Valley Middle School and Lincoln County High School embarked on the trip across Utah. The first destination was South Jordan, Utah, where groups and chaperones enjoyed an opportunity […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!