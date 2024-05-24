Gerald Crawford (Digger) passed away Thursday, May 9, 2024, at his home in Mesquite, Nevada after a battle with cancer. He was born November 30, 1941, in Enterprise, Utah to George Cleo Crawford and Edra Barlow Crawford. He was the second oldest in a family of six.

He graduated from Enterprise High School and was then drafted into the United States Army. After basic training he was deployed to Vietnam where he joined the fighting there. The war was a painful experience that left him with many physical and mental challenges that affected his whole life.

After serving honorably, he returned home and worked at various jobs to support his family. Throughout his life, Gerald enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He touched the lives of so many and they loved him in return. At his passing he was a kind and gentle friend to all who knew him.

Gerald was preceded in death by both parents, his brother Kevin Crawford, sister Mary Ellen Wilson, and his wife Sibyl.

Gerald is survived by his brother Eldon (Brenda) of Winnemucca, Nevada, sister Donnene (John) of Pioche, Nevada, sister Jill (Kent) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, sister-in-law Janet (David) of St. George, Utah, brother-in-law Morley Wilson of St. George, Utah, son Curtis (Kristy) of St. George, Utah son Kyle (Leesa) of St. George, Utah, Son Gerald (AnnaMaria) of Dubai, son Joel of La Center, Washington, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing in Enterprise on May 24, 2024, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Enterprise Stake Center (80 Center Street, Enterprise, Utah).

Following the viewing, the interment and graveside service will be at the Enterprise Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

