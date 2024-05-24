Land & Water Rights Surveyor’s Corner

The purpose of this column is to share information about what is likely the most valuable asset in a family’s estate – their land, and if on a ranch, their water. While Samuel Langhorne Clemens, aka Mark Twain, reputedly claimed that “Whiskey is for drinking, but Water is for Fighting”; it’s fairly common knowledge in the arid climates of low, mid and high deserts Nevada, that land without water isn’t worth too much. In comparison, land in Nevada with water is becoming invaluable. Throughout the articles that will follow we’ll explore topics germane to ownership, title, occupation and adverse possession, quality, defensibility, statute, and other applicable law, as regards land. As to the topic of water, we will focus on protection of that which makes the land come to life such as vested rights, appropriations, permits, manners of use, period of use, priority and how that functions during shortages, as well as change applications and other aspects that will help the reader gain value.

We’ll start by introducing the author of said forthcoming articles. Timothy Wolf is a second-generation surveying engineer. For 28-years his father was a Department Head of Survey Engineering at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Dr. Paul R. Wolf, PhD, PE, PLS, CP, was also an author of three best-selling collegiate textbooks on Surveying, Survey Adjustments, and Photogrammetry. In short, Photogrammetry is the art of making maps and acquiring information using digitally rectified photographs, either taken terrestrially with a special camera on the ground, aerially from a helicopter or fixed wing aircraft and now a drone, or celestially from satellite platforms. Timothy attended UW-Madison as a student under his father’s tutelage and headed out west in 1988 where he became registered as a Professional Land Surveyor in Nevada in 1992 and appointed as a Nevada State Water Rights Surveyor in 1993. Tim has been practicing ever since and fell in love with Lincoln County and the rural mountainous settings in 1995 where he was later appointed Lincoln County Surveyor in 1998 serving to 2000 when his father passed shortly thereafter. Timothy is also a Certified Federal Surveyor, and is licensed in Alaska, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Between 1967 and 1972, Timothy started watching surveying practice and academics through UW-Madison 16-week summer courses for undergraduate engineers held at Taylor Lake, located in the Chequamegon National Forest, in Bayfield County, Wisconsin. These college courses offered practical instruction and field experience in celestial observation (using the sun and stars to determine direction, north, etc.); construction surveying including utilidors, drainage, right of way, and volumed cuts and fills to balance grades and materials; and a host of design features. Tim then “graduated” to field surveying and office mapping in a new science called Auto Accident Reconstruction. Auto Accident Reconstruction offered an opportunity to work directly in the legal framework of high exposure loss of member and resultant death lawsuits supporting national insurance companies. Our work consisted of the application of photogrammetry of accident scene photos taken by police and sheriff’s offices, analysis of line-of-sight obstructions and sun angle interpretation, strength of materials and vehicle deformation analysis, physics and calculus. The work also included deposition and, if necessary, court room expert testimony. Our work had a track record that our analysis was about 85% successful in the legally decreed outcome. Our client wasn’t always successful, but they had a pretty good idea if they should settle the case prior to trial if their client’s outcome didn’t look favorable.