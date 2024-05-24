Letter to the Editor: Thanks to Friends of R.J.

On May 11th, a memorial was held for my younger brother at the Caliente Volunteer Fire Department. It was first class and I write this to thank the friends of R.J. who organized this in cahoots with his wife and fellow BLMer, Shirley. The outpouring of love and appreciation for him had us brothers and sisters of his in tears. The stories told about him educated us in just how much he meant to so many people, especially the fighters of forest fires who knew his worth as a dispatcher and organizer. Randy was the 9th child of 10 and his body was only 64 years old when he left it. On behalf of his surviving siblings and many nieces and nephews, I send our everlasting thanks and love.

May God bless you all.

Robert Johnson