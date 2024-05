School is out and the pool is open in Pioche. The pool’s grand opening on May 23 saw a sizable crowd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The pool will be open for Memorial Day weekend, May 24-25. Regular hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pioche Pool […]

