CARSON CITY – The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board approved $1,125,000 from the Workforce Innovations for a New Nevada (WINN) fund to support industry-led workforce training programs that will bolster training in manufacturing and auto/diesel at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC). “With this new funding, we’re delivering targeted workforce training to meet […]
You are here: Home / Features / $1.1 million approved to support workforce training in manufacturing and auto/diesel at Truckee Meadows Community College