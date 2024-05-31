LCHS – Advertisement for Bids

Owner: Lincoln County School District

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 118,

Physical Address: 1191 Edwards Street,

Panaca, NV 89042 Ph: 775-728-4471 Fax: 775-728-4435

Project: Lincoln County School District

Lincoln County High School New Bleachers

1111 Edwards Street, Panaca, NV 89042

Bid Opening: June 20, 2024 @ 2:00 pm PST

Location: 1191 Edwards Street, Panaca, NV 89042



Bids from Sub-Contractors for new bleachers at the Lincoln County High School gymnasium will be received by Lincoln County School District in the following category:

Replace Gymnasium bleachers with new ADA approved bleachers. Old Bleachers to be removed by contractor. Bleachers need to seat at least 720 spectators. They need to be attached to the wall. The walls that the bleachers are attached to are 84 feet and 100 feet. We would like an area for the Band and a Media area. They need to retract manually, also provide cost of retracting electrically. Color and patterns to be chosen by the principal Mrs. Sharon Dirks. We would like for the work to be completed by or before 9 August 2024.



Sealed bids will be received at the district office located at 1191 Edward Street, Panaca, NV, until June 20, 2024 at 2:00 pm PST and then be publicly read aloud at that time. Bid information will be presented to the Lincoln County School Board at their next regularly scheduled meeting following the Bid Opening. Sub-Contractors interested in bidding this work shall contact the School District to indicate interest and receive copies of the Bid Documents.



The Lincoln County School District is not responsible for any late, misdirected or lost bids not physically delivered to the Bid Opening. It shall be the Sub-Contractor’s sole responsibility to confirm that the School District has received its respective bid prior to the deadline. The envelope containing the bid shall be sealed and should clearly indicate the project name “LCHS GYM New Bleachers” on the front of the bid envelope.



Sub-Contractors are requested to direct any technical questions regarding the project to the Project Director, Mike Anderson at 775-962-2806. The project site for the facility is located at 1111 Edwards Street, Panaca, Nevada. Recommend a site visit to ensure bidders understand the scope of the project.

Lincoln County School District, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Department of Interior Regulations (A3 CFR 17), and Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 338 and 332 hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that the contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, or national origin. The lowest responsive and responsible bidder may be judged on the basis of:

Price;

Conformance to specifications;

Qualifications;

Past performance;

Performance or delivery date;

Quality and utility of services, supplies, materials or equipment offered and the adaptability of those services, supplies, materials or equipment to the required purpose of the contract;

The best interests of the public; and

Such other criteria as may be set forth by the governing body or its authorized representative in the advertisement or request for bids, as applicable that pertains to the contract.



Lincoln County School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bids received whenever such rejection or waiver is in the best interest of the Owner.

Any or all bids received in response to a request for bids may be rejected by Lincoln County School District or its authorized representative if determined that any such bidder is not responsive or responsible or that the quality of the services, supplies, materials, equipment or labor offered does not conform to requirements or if the public interest would be served by such a rejection.

In determining the responsibility of any bidder, Lincoln County School District or its authorized representative:



1. Shall consider the possession of and limit on any required license of the bidder; and

2. May consider the:

Financial responsibility of the bidder;

Experience of the bidder;

Adequacy of the equipment of the bidder;

Past performance of the bidder;

Performance or delivery date; and

Ability of the bidder to perform the contract.



Because of the expected dollar amount of the sub-contract bids, Lincoln County School District does not anticipate any of the sub-contracts to require a public works project number. However, be it known that LCSD complies with NRS chapter 338 Public Works.



Please Refer to NRS Chapters 338 and 332, specifically; 332.065, 332.075, 332.085, and 338.010



Lincoln County School District is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.