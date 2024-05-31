MVMS – Advertisement for Bids

Owner: Lincoln County School District

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 118,

Physical Address: 1191 Edwards Street,

Panaca, NV 89042 Ph: 775-728-4471 Fax: 775-728-4435

Project: Lincoln County School District

Meadow Valley Middle School Roofing-Repair

91 Fourth Street, Panaca NV 89042

Bid Opening: June 20, 2024 @ 2:00 pm PST

Location: 1191 Edwards Street, Panaca, NV 89042



Bids from Sub-Contractors for roofing-repair of the Meadow Valley Middle School will be received by Lincoln County School District in the following categories:



Meadow Valley Middle School roof leaks in various locations. Repair roof to ensure leaking is stopped on a roof that is 80 feet by 71 feet. Roofing material is metal. Roof has leaked for some time so sheeting under the metal might need to be replaced. There is electrical conduit running to 3 HVAC units’ and propane gas pipping on the roof. Roof only slopes 2 ½ twelve. Roofer guarantee roof for 20 years.

Sealed bids will be received at the district office located at 1191 Edward Street, Panaca, NV, until June 20, 2024 at 2:00 pm PST and then be publicly read aloud at that time. Bid information will be presented to the Lincoln County School Board at their next meeting following the Bid Opening or in a special board meeting. Sub-Contractors interested in bidding this work shall contact the School District to indicate interest.



The Lincoln County School District is not responsible for any late, misdirected or lost bids not physically delivered to the Bid Opening. It shall be the Sub-Contractor’s sole responsibility to confirm that the School District has received its respective bid prior to the deadline. The envelope containing the bid shall be sealed and should clearly indicate the project name “Meadow Valley Middle School Roof Repair” on the front of the bid envelope.



Sub-Contractors are requested to direct any technical questions regarding the project to the Project Director, Mike Anderson at 775-962-2806. The project site for the facility is located at 91 Fourth Street, Panaca, Nevada.



Lincoln County School District, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Department of Interior Regulations (A3 CFR 17), and Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 338 and 332 hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that the contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, or national origin. The lowest responsive and responsible bidder may be judged on the basis of:

Price;

Conformance to specifications;

Qualifications;

Past performance;

Performance or delivery date;

Quality and utility of services, supplies, materials or equipment offered and the adaptability of those services, supplies, materials or equipment to the required purpose of the contract;

The best interests of the public; and

Such other criteria as may be set forth by the governing body or its authorized representative in the advertisement or request for bids, as applicable that pertains to the contract.



Lincoln County School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bids received whenever such rejection or waiter is in the best interest of the Owner.



Any or all bids received in response to a request for bids may be rejected by Lincoln County School District or its authorized representative if determined that any such bidder is not responsive or responsible or that the quality of the services, supplies, materials, equipment or labor offered does not conform to requirements or if the public interest would be served by such a rejection.



In determining the responsibility of any bidder, Lincoln County School District or its authorized representative:

1. Shall consider the possession of and limit on any required license of the bidder; and

2. May consider the:

Financial responsibility of the bidder;

Experience of the bidder;

Adequacy of the equipment of the bidder;

Past performance of the bidder;

Performance or delivery date; and

Ability of the bidder to perform the contract.



Because of the expected dollar amount of the sub-contract bids, Lincoln County School District does not anticipate any of the sub-contracts to require a public works project number. However, be in known that (LCSD) complies with NRS chapter 338 Public Works. LCSD is not required to limit bidding to only those contractors who have “qualified” with the Nevada State Public Works Board (NSPWB). School districts may choose to use the list of qualified bidders, but are not required to. The State of Nevada Public Works Office has determined that; “public work” means a public work, as defined in NRS 338.010, that is under the jurisdiction of the board”, and that, school district’s construction projects funded through Bonds are not under the jurisdiction of the board, by definition are not “public works projects” and are not required to limit bidding as outlined by NSPW procedures.”



(Please see: http://spwb.state.nv.us/QualificationofBidders.htm ) Lincoln County School District also understands that although the District is not required to limit bidding to only those contractors on the qualified list, LCSD is also not allowed to exclude any contractor on the NSPWB qualified list unless they are found to be disqualified according to NRS 338.1379 and 338.1381.



Please Refer to NRS Chapters 338 and 332, specifically; 332.065, 332.075, 332.085, and 338.010



Lincoln County School District is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.