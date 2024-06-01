Dixie Peterson (1938 – 2024) Dixie Jean Thomas Peterson, age 85, of Caliente, Nevada entered into heavenly rest on May 20, 2024 at the Grover C. Dils Medical Center in Caliente, Nevada. She was born on July 17, 1938 in Caliente, Nevada to Loyal Herman Thomas and Inez Cunningham Thomas. She married Carl D. “Doug” Peterson on April 7, 1956, they divorced on September 1, 1980.

She was a life-long, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her hobbies included coloring, crafting, and crocheting. She was a frequent entrant in the Lincoln County Fair for which she received many awards. Her greatest love was family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her greatest sources of pride was having all five of her sons serving on active duty in the U.S. Navy at the same time.

She is survived by her children Robert (Lisa) Peterson of Spring Creek, Nevada; Donna (Carey) Gonzalez of Las Vegas, Nevada; William (Sharon) Peterson of Fallon, Nevada; Lori (David) Mesnard of Henderson, Nevada; James “Mike” Peterson of Des Moines, Iowa; Fred “Jimmy” Peterson of Henderson, Nevada; and Richard Peterson of Caliente, Nevada; 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dennis and Dee Thomas; a daughter, Rhonda Anderson; one grandson and one great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Caliente, Nevada on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 11:00 o’clock AM.