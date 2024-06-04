Honoring heroes, hometown spirit: Caliente celebrate Memorial Day Weekend

By Collin Anderson & Jessica Hernandez

Hundreds of locals and visitors enjoyed four days of fun in Caliente this Memorial Day Weekend. Tournaments, class reunions and the Lincoln County High School graduation combined with homecoming festivities and veteran tributes in this annual tradition.

Collin Anderson

Crowds line Clover Street in Caliente during the Memorial Day Weekend parade.

The Nevada Bank & Trust Community Barbecue kicked off Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m. Community members shuffled in dozens at a time to enjoy free barbecue sides, popcorn, drinks and raffle entry. Outside, prizes were displayed, and all who visited had a chance to win.

If you happened to be passing by the baseball fields in Caliente on Friday evening, you may have noticed quite the crowd at the VFW headquarters, where street tacos and Margaritas were being offered.

The drinks and tacos were free to those who made a donation to the VFW. Donations go to a multitude of causes, from providing support to veterans to putting on special ceremonies for both the living and the recently passed soldiers of the community.

The carne asada tacos with cilantro and onions were tender and juicy, and the addition of lime juice really made them pop. The green and red sauces offered with each order of tacos put the dish over the top in this writer’s opinion, and the fact that the funds would go to such a noble cause made them even more delicious.

No Memorial Day weekend would be complete without a parade to top things off. Hundreds of Lincoln County residents lined Clover Street on Saturday, May 25 as the traditional Memorial Day parade took to the street. The location was ideal as it did not affect the traffic of the rest of the town, but still offered a public road that serves as a sort of extension of Main Street. The festive decorations that lined the road were red, white and blue alongside Old Glory herself.

The parade began with the presentation of the colors, and along with the flags came the melodious tunes of the bagpipes being played by Elder Ryan Lewis of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Many floats then followed, including the grand marshals of the parade, Hayley and Kenny Gloekner. The Gloekners have been a strong part of the community for many years, and Hayley in particular has donated much of her time and efforts to various services in the county, including the LC Coalition and the VFW. Other floats included the Boys and Girls Club with staff and members, the Department of Forestry with Smokey the Bear and representatives from many local businesses from Caliente and the surrounding area.

Several current and hopeful politicians joined in the festivities. Sean FitzSimons, who is running to maintain his spot on the Caliente City Council, was heavily represented in the parade. There was also a strong showing from two candidates vying for the District C seat among the county commissioners. Varlin Higbee is the incumbent, with Lisa Poulsen fighting to take the spot. Both Commissioner Higbee and Lisa Poulsen later had booths at Rose Park among the vendors and kids games. Many enjoyed tacos, snow cones, face painting and cornhole while others enjoyed softball tournaments and concessions at Dixon Park.

On Sunday afternoon, Rose Park again filled with locals and visitors eager to enjoy the annual Memorial Day and homecoming festivities. Kids enjoyed bounce houses while groups large and small enjoyed the music played by DJ Rodney Balser.

Just after 1 p.m., organizers opened the lunch line. Beef cooked in fire pits at the park was handed out with sides including coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans. A buffet of donated treats lined the dessert table.

People then settled in for the salute to veterans by the VFW. Post Commander Jack Horner thanked those who had gathered for the somber occasion. “We have joined together during this Memorial Day ceremony for the opportunity to celebrate and honor the many men and women of our military who died while protecting our nation,” said Horner. “As we maintain the memory and the deeds of our fallen throughout the coming years, we must also remember to care for those who return from their service and their wars as well.” Horner shared that our responsibility and obligation to veterans should not end when the last rally is over. He said in closing, “Let every deed and act of each of our days be guided by the memory of those who gave their lives for our future freedoms, and may their sacrifice continue to inspire us and fill us with hope.”

Throughout the month leading up to the festivities, buttons were sold in various businesses across the town. Each homecoming button featured an assigned number for the annual raffle. After Horner spoke, the homecoming committee called winners’ names for thousands of dollars in prizes.The park cleared after the button drawing, with some attendees staying for line dancing and lawn games.

Various community members have expressed words of appreciation for those who work throughout the year to organize the annual Memorial Day activities and events. Keith Larson organized the vendor village, kids games and pancake breakfast for this year’s activities. Britney Culver arranged the parade entries. Kassidi Kreci organized the Rose Park BBQ, and Summer Bradshaw organized the cornhole tournament. Jeff Johnson organized the car and motorcycle show, while Rozanne Mangum handled T-shirt sales and Teva Avery hosted the Color Run.

A crowd gathered Monday morning at Conaway Cemetery to pay respects to those veterans who have passed. Taps was played, a prayer was said and a salute was performed. Members of the VFW and Auxiliary also performed their respective duties honoring the fallen. In closing, Horner asked the attendees, “When you see a veteran today, shake their hand, and remember freedom is not free.”

A special thanks was given for the efforts of Bert Cox. When Horner faced the challenge of a muddy parking lot at the veterans cemetery, Cox was contacted and immediately agreed to assist. Despite the VFW offering to cover the costs, he graciously declined any payment. He generously donated the necessary equipment, materials and labor to ensure the parking lot was ready for use. As a native of Caliente, he expressed his happiness in being able to give back to the place he calls home.