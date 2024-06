Every year, a new group of young women and young men go out into the world from Lincoln County High School, and this year was no different. Hundreds of well-wishers and family members filled the Rick Phillips gym on Friday, May 24 to watch as the class of 2024 took to the stage. Moments before […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!