Pahranagat Valley High School honored 23 graduates during commencement ceremonies held on the football field in Alamo on Friday, May 24. The weather mostly cooperated on a breezy evening as hundreds of family, friends and well-wishers filled the stadium and surrounded both ends of the field to watch members of the Class of 2024 receive […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!