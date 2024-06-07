For Sale – Dodge Ram

Accepting sealed bids for a 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 Mega Cab Laramie Pickup 4D 6 ¼ ft bed – 248,000 mileage – Injector issues caused scarring in cylinders – may need new engine. Reach out to 775-725-3586 or 775-962-1804 for more information. Sealed bids must be turned in by 10 am June 24th. Minimum Bid $3,000. Bid will be awarded to the highest bidder. Vehicle sold as is.

More Content