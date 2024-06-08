Louis Joe Banta of Pioche, Nevada passed away May 26, 2024, in Caliente, Nevada. Joe was born September 25, 1941, to Joseph Lee Banta and Ruth Parthenia Holt in Caliente, Nevada. Soon after he was born, they moved to Modena, Utah where he lived until the age of 11. Then they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Joe worked for Lamb Engineering in Salt Lake City, Utah. From there he went to work for Jim Wilkins Trucking in Panaca, Nevada, and later for Recology Trash Company also in Panaca, Nevada.

In 1965 Joe married Pamela Gibbs in Elko, Nevada, and they were together for 14 years. They had children together: Joe, Ruth, Pamela, Connie, and Toddie. Pam and Joe divorced in 1981.

Joe then married Gloria Smith in Paonia, Colorado. They lived in Southeast Wyoming where Joe was a foreman for Carbon County Coal. Joe and Gloria have been married for 43 years, and have called Pioche, Nevada home for the past 30 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and was an extraordinary woodworker. Mostly, he enjoyed interacting with his family.

Joe is survived by his wife Gloria, Joe (Terresa) Banta, Ruth (Steve) Moore, Pamela (Bicknell) Robbins, Connie Banta, and Toddie Banta. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lee Banta and Ruth Parthenia Holt, and his brother, Jessy Banta.

No services are currently planned. The family asks that donations be made to the American

Lung Association in honor of Joe Banta.

