Venice Marie Paul Allen, 67, passed away on May 29, 2024 in St. George, UT due to metastatic cancer. She was born November 2, 1956 in Redwood City, CA, to Wayne and Phyllis (Pierson) Paul and was the oldest of seven children. She lived in Hayward, CA until her family moved to Provo and then Orem, UT. Just before her senior year of high school, she moved to Logan, UT, where she graduated from Logan High School in 1974. After graduation, she attended Utah State University, where she studied art and music. She met John Randal Allen in the summer of 1975, and the two were married at the Logan Utah Temple on January 3, 1976.

An avid singer and musician, Venice’s beautiful voice enriched many theater productions, community and church choirs, and other performances. She sang many solos, often while accompanying herself on the guitar. Venice was also a gifted artist and crafter. She created beautiful paintings in a variety of styles and genres. Her hand-made soaps were staples in many homes in the community, and her goods could always be found at local craft fairs and shops, including the Rag Doll in Pioche, NV, where she worked for a number of years. For a time, she was head of the Lincoln County Arts Council. She worked hard in this position, writing grants and drawing in many talented individuals for the county’s artist in residence program.

Family was central to Venice’s identity. With her gentle and loving parenting, she raised three rambunctious little boys into fine men. At the time of her passing, she had been married to her husband for 48 years. Some of her fondest memories were of family trips to places as far flung as Philadelphia, PA, upstate New York, and Hawaii. Venice was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her pure and unshakable faith in Jesus Christ helped her throughout her life, and eased her passing to the other side.

Venice was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Phyllis Paul. She is survived by her husband, Randal; her sons, Tony (Leslie), Paul (Jenny), and Bryan (Chandi); her siblings, Pierco, Thayna, Andrew, Norman, Louis, and Richard; and by her eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Panaca LDS chapel (1065 Main St., Panaca, NV 89042). A viewing will be held from 10:00–10:30 AM that morning. Interment will be at the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.