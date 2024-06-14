Lincoln County Record

Caliente Quiet

Extreme silence–sheer, 

incomprehensible, 

big silence. 

Have you heard it? 

The Grand Canyon has it. 

The desert too. 

It’s in remote, snowy Alaska, and 

in any place where spacious vistas over­-

compensate. 

You will know when you find it. 

Your senses will doubt what you hear. 

Your voice will test 

and punctuate it 

until, you too 

fall silent. 

in awe-

one step away from epiphany. 

The voice of the Lord 

shakes the wilderness… 

Psalm 29:8 (NASB 2020)

Credit: Bill Harrington

Written following an April 2024 hike In the mountains of Caliente, Nevada.