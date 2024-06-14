Caliente Quiet

Extreme silence–sheer,
incomprehensible,
big silence.
Have you heard it?
The Grand Canyon has it.
The desert too.
It’s in remote, snowy Alaska, and
in any place where spacious vistas over-
compensate.
You will know when you find it.
Your senses will doubt what you hear.
Your voice will test
and punctuate it
until, you too
fall silent.
in awe-
one step away from epiphany.
The voice of the Lord
shakes the wilderness…
Psalm 29:8 (NASB 2020)
Credit: Bill Harrington
Written following an April 2024 hike In the mountains of Caliente, Nevada.