Keith Cleaning LLC is celebrating its first year in business by hosting a Rug Cleaning Day. Customers can drop off and pick up their rugs to take advantage of the two-day special. The event will run on Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!